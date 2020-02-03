Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way for the Chinese tech giant's next big thing.

A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way for the Chinese tech giant's next big thing.

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way for the Chinese tech giant's next big thing.· *Lenovo's decision to acquire IBM's PC business in 2005 was seen as a headscrather by analysts who thought the Chinese tech giant was making a big mistake.*
· *IBM's PC business was a pioneer in the personal computing industry in the 1980s, but the PC market was starting to stall by the early 2000s which made the acquisition...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series,

Alexa Chung & Tan France Chat About Their New Netflix Series, "Next in Fashion" 29:23

 Netflix's "Next in Fashion" is a high-stakes competition featuring some of the world’s best and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France ("Queer Eye") and designer and global style icon...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Making A Big Splash [Video]Making A Big Splash

Other than faceplanting, one of the biggest fails always involves ending up in the water. Whether you are crossing a small bridge, keeping your balance on a log, or jumping from one end of a river to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age [Video]A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age

A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US pushing tech and telecom industries to build 5G alternative to Huawei

US pushing tech and telecom industries to build 5G alternative to HuaweiIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The Trump administration is trying to accelerate efforts to break ties with Chinese tech giant Huawei when it comes to...
The Verge

Huawei, guarding US business, says Verizon violated patents

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei accused U.S. phone carrier Verizon of violating its patents in a lawsuit filed Thursday, broadening efforts to defend...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Money__Makers_

Money Makers A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way… https://t.co/8uWyLxFgZb 10 hours ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way… https://t.co/MG0tNMp9xF 10 hours ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New from @benpimentel: A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years lat… https://t.co/cI2Xmzslp8 16 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way… https://t.co/Cs0hsdzQq9 22 hours ago

EastwoodPark1

Eastwood Park  RT @businessinsider: A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way for… 1 day ago

benpimentel

Benjamin Pimentel A top executive at @Lenovo Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved… https://t.co/j6IcrwSbvf 1 day ago

winsontang

Winson Tang A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way… https://t.co/3crQAfzktm 1 day ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. A top executive at Lenovo said people laughed when it bought IBM's PC business. 15 years later, it's paved the way… https://t.co/2aDDRVcSNR 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.