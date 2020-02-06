Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Clarks Presidents Day Sale takes an *extra 40% off* with promo code *SALE40* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Hiker boots are very trendy for winter and the Batcombe Alp Leather style is a great option. They’re currently on sale for *$72* and originally were priced at $160. These boots look great whether you pair them with denim or khakis alike and come in two color options. They also have a polished leather that will help to elevate any look. Best of all, they have a waterproof exterior to keep you dry in case you run into showers. Head below to catch more of our top picks from Clarks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

more…

The post Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom - President's Day Sale

Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom - President's Day Sale 06:21

 40-80% off President's Day sale going on NOW at Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom for ALL Colorado locations. Visit ApplianceFactory.com for more!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change [Video]Majority of voters want leaders who’ll actually do something about climate change

Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77%..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Duck Duck Goose Consignment Sale [Video]Duck Duck Goose Consignment Sale

Kerri Sangalli joins Fox 16 Good Day to tell us about all the great things you can find at the Duck Duck Goose Children's Consignment Sale.

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little RockPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Reebok’s President’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Shoes, apparel, more

Reebok President’s Day Sale takes* 30% off* sitewide with promo code* FEB30* at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary...
9to5Toys

Levi’s takes 30% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale items during its President’s Day Sale

Levi’s President’s Day Sale offers *30% off* sitewide and an *extra 50% off* sale items with promo code *CHERRYTREE* at checkout. Now is a great time to...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.