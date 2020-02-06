Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Clarks Presidents Day Sale takes an *extra 40% off* with promo code *SALE40* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Hiker boots are very trendy for winter and the Batcombe Alp Leather style is a great option. They’re currently on sale for *$72* and originally were priced at $160. These boots look great whether you pair them with denim or khakis alike and come in two color options. They also have a polished leather that will help to elevate any look. Best of all, they have a waterproof exterior to keep you dry in case you run into showers. Head below to catch more of our top picks from Clarks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.



