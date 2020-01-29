Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech powerhouse and that the ban on China's Huawei will be a 'real setback'

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Citadel founder Ken Griffin said at an Economic Club of New York event on Thursday that the US ban of Huawei will lead to the US and China have two different tech realities.

· Europe, Griffin said, has also not supported the US on the Huawei ban, which he sees as a telling sign of global political power.

· "We've taken a... · Citadel founder Ken Griffin said at an Economic Club of New York event on Thursday that the US ban of Huawei will lead to the US and China have two different tech realities.· Europe, Griffin said, has also not supported the US on the Huawei ban, which he sees as a telling sign of global political power.· "We've taken a 👓 View full article

