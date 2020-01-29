Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech powerhouse and that the ban on China's Huawei will be a 'real setback'

Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech powerhouse and that the ban on China's Huawei will be a 'real setback'

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech powerhouse and that the ban on China's Huawei will be a 'real setback'· Citadel founder Ken Griffin said at an Economic Club of New York event on Thursday that the US ban of Huawei will lead to the US and China have two different tech realities. 
· Europe, Griffin said, has also not supported the US on the Huawei ban, which he sees as a telling sign of global political power.
· "We've taken a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: What young India wants

What young India wants 08:54

 India is among the world's youngest nations. More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25. That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of young Indians for the future of Asia and of the world. Today's young people are well aware of events...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings [Video]UK to Enlist Huawei to Help Build 5G Network Despite US Warnings

The Trump administration has been pushing for a total ban on Huawei products, stating Beijing could potentially use the tech for spying.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU stops short of recommending ban on China's Huawei

LONDON (AP) — The European Union unveiled security guidelines for next generation high-speed wireless networks that stop short of banning Huawei, in the latest...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caThe Verge

Factbox: Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

European Union countries can either restrict or exclude high-risk 5G vendors from core parts of their telecoms networks, according to new EU guidelines announced...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blueee

blueee Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says Europe left US on tech - Business Insider https://t.co/VNpmn6wOUY 31 minutes ago

zmolek

Andy Zmolek - YLD🇬🇧#London RT @businessinsider: Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech power… 42 minutes ago

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a false sense of security about being the (Bradley Saacks/B… https://t.co/7a0fMZq7Iv 1 hour ago

Defende13613712

Defender Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech po… https://t.co/0pT9atfHKO 2 hours ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech po… https://t.co/7TqgsDWl3G 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech po… https://t.co/xDI4Z8kPxe 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin says the US has a 'false sense of security' about being the world's tech po… https://t.co/LD5nZCLLOl 2 hours ago

AfricanPostMag

African Post Online Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates to Donate $100 Million To Fight Coronavirus, a Global Heath Crisis Killin… https://t.co/XlDeFJQjMl 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.