Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SeattlePI.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $633,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $634,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $26.58.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN
