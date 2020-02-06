Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.



The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $633,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $634,000.



In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $26.58.



