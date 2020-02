Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

· *Amazon announced in a blog post Thursday that it plans to hire 15,000 employees in Bellevue, a suburb near its Seattle headquarters.*

· *The company currently employs around 2,000 people in Bellevue, meaning the expansion would grow its total presence there more than eightfold.*

· *Amazon has purchased land in Bellevue... · *Amazon announced in a blog post Thursday that it plans to hire 15,000 employees in Bellevue, a suburb near its Seattle headquarters.*· *The company currently employs around 2,000 people in Bellevue, meaning the expansion would grow its total presence there more than eightfold.*· *Amazon has purchased land in Bellevue 👓 View full article