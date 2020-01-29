Global  

SpaceX plans to spin off its Starlink satellite internet business

engadget Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
SpaceX chief Elon Musk declared years ago that the company won't go public until its Mars vehicle is regularly flying people to the red planet. You might get the chance to own a piece of the company earlier than that, though: According to Bloomberg,...
SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission [Video]SpaceX launches 60 satellites as part of the Starlink mission

On Monday November 11, 2019, SpaceX launched 60 satellites into space on the Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Starlink mission. The goal of the launch is to bring fast reliable internet to those who..

SpaceX Successfully Launches 60 Satellites Into Orbit [Video]SpaceX Successfully Launches 60 Satellites Into Orbit

The launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida was part of SpaceX's effort to create the Starlink Global internet service. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

SpaceX “likely to spin out” and pursue an IPO for Starlink satellite internet business

SpaceX looks likely to take its burgeoning Starlink business and spin it out, seeking to bring that satellite internet project to public markets via an IPO....
SpaceX Launches 60 More Internet Beaming Satellites Into Orbit

SpaceX sent another batch of internet-beaming satellites into orbit Wednesday morning as it makes an unprecedented push to build a broadband internet business by...
