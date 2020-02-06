NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission
Friday, 7 February 2020 () American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space travel.
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space Station. Koch was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule and depart at 9:30 p.m. on...