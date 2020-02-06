Global  

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

Reuters India Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space travel.
News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth 00:32

 U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday. Koch is returning after completing a record stay aboard the International Space Station. Koch was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule and depart at 9:30 p.m. on...

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record-breaking mission

After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth.  
USATODAY.com

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns safely to Earth after 11 month journey

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who was part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk in October, has returned safely to Earth after spending 11 months in orbit.
FOXNews.com


