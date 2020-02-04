Global  

Coronavirus Effect: China’s Facial Recognition Obstructed By Face Masks

Fossbytes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak has affected the Chinese population on a large scale. A total number of 31,472 cases have been confirmed and 638 people have died due to coronavirus effect. Face masks are now compulsory in two provinces of China including Wuhan, where the virus originated. The Chinese government has ordered the masses to wear masks […]

Coronavirus Effect: China's Facial Recognition Obstructed By Face Masks
News video: Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks

Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks 08:55

 As Hong Kong has been hit by what appears to be face mask shortages, the announcement by a company, Luck Well International Holdings, that it had a stock of 10,000 boxes of face masks for sale prompted around 10,000 Hongkongers to camp and queue, for some, from 2pm the day before in Kowloon Bay,...

