Coronavirus Effect: China’s Facial Recognition Obstructed By Face Masks

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks 08:55 As Hong Kong has been hit by what appears to be face mask shortages, the announcement by a company, Luck Well International Holdings, that it had a stock of 10,000 boxes of face masks for sale prompted around 10,000 Hongkongers to camp and queue, for some, from 2pm the day before in Kowloon Bay,...