Coronavirus Effect: China’s Facial Recognition Obstructed By Face Masks
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Coronavirus outbreak has affected the Chinese population on a large scale. A total number of 31,472 cases have been confirmed and 638 people have died due to coronavirus effect. Face masks are now compulsory in two provinces of China including Wuhan, where the virus originated. The Chinese government has ordered the masses to wear masks […]
The post Coronavirus Effect: China’s Facial Recognition Obstructed By Face Masks appeared first on Fossbytes.
As Hong Kong has been hit by what appears to be face mask shortages, the announcement by a company, Luck Well International Holdings, that it had a stock of 10,000 boxes of face masks for sale prompted around 10,000 Hongkongers to camp and queue, for some, from 2pm the day before in Kowloon Bay,...