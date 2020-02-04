Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now

Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now

9to5Mac Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …
more…

The post Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple TV+ Explained | Everything You Need To Know

Apple TV+ Explained | Everything You Need To Know 05:13

 Apple TV+ is now live, but what does it offer, how much does it cost, and how do you watch? I've got all the basics covered right here.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry [Video]Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

This is a first for Apple and for smart watches. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

In Such A Non-Inclusive Industry, Kumail Nanjiani Faced Some Challenges Casting For 'Little America' [Video]In Such A Non-Inclusive Industry, Kumail Nanjiani Faced Some Challenges Casting For "Little America"

With Apple TV+'s "Little America" telling the story of so many immigrants from various countries, it was tough finding big-name actors for roles. Executive producer Kumail Nanjiani explains how much..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ original shows, series, and movies: O’Shea Jackson Jr. takes over the lead role in Swagger

Apple is planting its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that features only original programming—no reruns of hit TV...
Macworld

The Apple TV app is now available on LG’s 2019 TVs

The Apple TV app is now available on LG’s 2019 TVsLG has made the Apple TV app available on a variety of its 2019 smart TVs as promised, according to a press release from the company. The app will be on TVs in...
The Verge


Tweets about this

AppleRumorsFeed

Apple Rumors Feed Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now (Benjamin Mayo/9 to 5 Mac) https://t.co/lafbaBB8nR 21 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now https://t.co/oIGg9den5k $AAPL https://t.co/pCH5XoUNZY 51 minutes ago

AndyRSS

あそら(ボット) 9to5mac: Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now; https://t.co/ljfwRK3al2 https://t.co/IMplj5qeaQ 1 hour ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now https://t.co/iuW2WQ2aCC https://t.co/AdXjuSPBSx 1 hour ago

release_mama

Release Mama Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now https://t.co/cMj9KcsjyA https://t.co/TbNdUjqvUC 1 hour ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/nRUY3wDDgt Apple TV+ Plus Guide: Here's all the Apple TV shows and movies available now @iphonefirmware https://t.co/bMxUSmZnHH 1 hour ago

WithitRo

RoWithitBaby🧢🇺🇸 RT @AppleNews: What can you expect from tomorrow’s #DemDebate? Where do voters in New Hampshire stand? And what’s the best way to avoid pol… 7 hours ago

AppleNews

Apple News What can you expect from tomorrow’s #DemDebate? Where do voters in New Hampshire stand? And what’s the best way to… https://t.co/YdsehtqpXJ 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.