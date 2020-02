Chinese tech giant Baidu has made a maps app that shows the location of coronavirus patients Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Baidu has introduced a new "epidemic map" feature for its Map app to help users navigate the

· The app shows the location of both confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients, as well as travel disruption caused by the various quarantines in force across China.

· Baidu has introduced a new "epidemic map" feature for its Map app to help users navigate the coronavirus outbreak in China, Abacus reports.· The app shows the location of both confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients, as well as travel disruption caused by the various quarantines in force across China.

