8 New Google Maps Features Launched On Its 15th Birthday

Fossbytes Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
On its 15th birthday, Google has introduced new Google Maps features. The logo and icon have been refreshed and the app UI has undergone a major overhaul along with several modifications. Existing pages and features of Google Maps have now been divided into five tabs place at the bottom of the app screen. In March […]

Google Maps to expand commute options to more cities across India

“The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much...
Hindu

Man Fools Google Maps; Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones

A man has demonstrated how easy (but expensive) it is to fool the world’s biggest navigation service. Simon Wickert, an artist from Germany, tried to perform...
Fossbytes


