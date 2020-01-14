Global  

WhatsApp dark mode for iPhone arrives in latest beta

The Verge Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
WhatsApp dark mode for iPhone arrives in latest betaMacRumors

WhatsApp is finally getting a dark mode soon on iPhone soon. A new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS has appeared with dark mode enabled, indicating that it will soon be available for all iPhone users. MacRumors reports that the testing notes include a dark mode, although no beta testers have shared what the mode looks like.

It’s a long-awaited feature, though. Most popular iOS apps have already been updated to include dark mode, and WhatsApp is a big omission. WhatsApp is also testing a similar dark theme for its Android app, which appeared in beta last month.

It’s easy to obtain the APK and side-load (at your own risk) the WhatsApp beta for Android, but iOS users have to join the WhatsApp TestFlight program which has been full for...
Recent related news from verified sources

WhatsApp beta reveals dark mode is finally coming to the iPhone

WhatsApp beta reveals dark mode is finally coming to the iPhoneWhatsApp is inching closer towards rolling out dark mode for iOS. Users participating in the app’s TestFlight beta program have spotted the feature in the...
The Next Web

Updated dark mode tweaks come to latest WhatsApp beta build

After the latest beta build finally brought dark mode to WhatsApp, the latest update is now giving those using the cross-platform messenger further options to...
9to5Google

