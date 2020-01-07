Global  

We talked to the execs behind Bloomberg's new data partnership with Goldman Sachs. Here's why they think it's a sign of Wall Street's future.

Business Insider Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
We talked to the execs behind Bloomberg's new data partnership with Goldman Sachs. Here's why they think it's a sign of Wall Street's future.· Goldman Sachs is now giving clients access to Bloomberg data through its Marquee trading platform as it looks to increase its user base and make it a one stop shop for institutional clients. 
· The partnership is expected to make traders' lives easier by giving them one place to find much of the data they might need to...
