New website creation platform delivers advanced capabilities for web professionals

betanews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Since its launch in 2007, cloud-based platform Wix has established itself as a favorite of people who want to build their own websites. Now though the company is branching out with the launch of Editor X, a new platform aimed at designers, web professionals and agencies. It offers advanced design and layout capabilities. With tools such as a wide, flexible canvas allowing the use of modern CSS technologies with precise drag and drop, so web creators can control the exact position of each element -- regardless of the screen size of the device. "We understand the evolving needs of designers… [Continue Reading]
