New website creation platform delivers advanced capabilities for web professionals
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Since its launch in 2007, cloud-based platform Wix has established itself as a favorite of people who want to build their own websites. Now though the company is branching out with the launch of Editor X, a new platform aimed at designers, web professionals and agencies. It offers advanced design and layout capabilities. With tools such as a wide, flexible canvas allowing the use of modern CSS technologies with precise drag and drop, so web creators can control the exact position of each element -- regardless of the screen size of the device. "We understand the evolving needs of designers… [Continue Reading]
Thew new science of TV advertising is all about generating real, measurable business results - not simply getting a message out to viewers. Over the last year, we have seen several technology companies apply such technology even to linear TV broadcasters, using either automatic content recognition...
Like many others in the TV ecosystem, 605 has worked to create data sets that continue to grow the advanced TV marketplace. Noah Levine, CRO of 605, presented a new company offering to the industry at..