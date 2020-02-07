Global  

How Blockchain Technology Can Help Fight Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Fossbytes Friday, 7 February 2020
As the death toll and the infected cases of widespread coronavirus continue to increase, global organizations and the tech industry has come forward with technology like blockchain to fight coronavirus. Along with the equipment and monetary support, technology also withstands against the virus with better plans and solutions. Hence, tech industries have started leveraging blockchain […]

The post How Blockchain Technology Can Help Fight Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak appeared first on Fossbytes.
 Autonomous workers are now charging into areas stricken by coronavirus, all to help curb human-to-human interaction. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

