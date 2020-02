Each 'Friends' cast member is reportedly poised to make over $2 million for a reunion show — and it wouldn't even be a new episode

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Each member of the "Friends" cast is nearing a deal for between $2.25 million and $2.5 million to return for a reunion special at WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, according to The Wall Street Journal.

· The show would be "a retrospective and interviews with the cast," not a new episode, WSJ said.

