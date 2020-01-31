Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Homeland Security using databases that track millions of smartphone users

Homeland Security using databases that track millions of smartphone users

9to5Mac Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has acknowledged using databases that track millions of smartphone users, despite a court ruling intended to limit its powers to do so.

The data has reportedly been used for border and immigration enforcement, and there is some evidence to suggest that the DHS has not wanted to admit to having access to it…

more…

The post Homeland Security using databases that track millions of smartphone users appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV [Video]Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

A record-breaking $120 million worth of counterfeit NFL tickets and merchandise have been seized ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.