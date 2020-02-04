China's unprecedented quarantine of 11 million people in Wuhan is 2 weeks old. Here's what it is like in the isolated city.

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· The 11 million residents of Wuhan, China, have been under lockdown for two weeks thanks to the deadly

· The residents are worried about food running out, getting the virus from other people in the city, and how to stay entertained as they largely choose to stay in their homes.

· The city is shipping in food... · The 11 million residents of Wuhan, China, have been under lockdown for two weeks thanks to the deadly coronavirus · The residents are worried about food running out, getting the virus from other people in the city, and how to stay entertained as they largely choose to stay in their homes.· The city is shipping in food 👓 View full article

