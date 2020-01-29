Apple may release a new Apple TV for the first time in more than 2 years, and a leak suggests it will be noticeably faster (AAPL)

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

· Apple may be planning to release a faster new version of the Apple TV, according to files discovered by 9to5Mac in the company's developer beta for tvOS 13.4.

· The code suggests that this new Apple TV may run on the processor found in 2018's iPhone XS or last year's iPhone 11.

· The current model, which Apple launched in... · Apple may be planning to release a faster new version of the Apple TV, according to files discovered by 9to5Mac in the company's developer beta for tvOS 13.4.· The code suggests that this new Apple TV may run on the processor found in 2018's iPhone XS or last year's iPhone 11.· The current model, which Apple launched in 👓 View full article

