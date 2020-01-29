Global  

Apple may release a new Apple TV for the first time in more than 2 years, and a leak suggests it will be noticeably faster (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Apple may release a new Apple TV for the first time in more than 2 years, and a leak suggests it will be noticeably faster (AAPL)· Apple may be planning to release a faster new version of the Apple TV, according to files discovered by 9to5Mac in the company's developer beta for tvOS 13.4.
· The code suggests that this new Apple TV may run on the processor found in 2018's iPhone XS or last year's iPhone 11.
· The current model, which Apple launched in...
The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for years. Here's everything we know so far. (AAPL)

The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for years. Here's everything we know so far. (AAPL)· Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch in 2020, as it's done every year since 2015. · The biggest new addition to this year's watch is expected to...
Business Insider

Apple hits new all-time high after iPhone demand shatters sales records (AAPL)

Apple hits new all-time high after iPhone demand shatters sales records (AAPL)· *Apple stock leaped as much as 2.8% in early Wednesday trading, hitting a record high after the company topped estimates for its fiscal first quarter.* ·...
Business Insider

