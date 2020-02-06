Global  

Climate Change Pushing Bumblebees to Extinction

geek.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Climate Change Pushing Bumblebees to Extinction

Bumblebee species are declining in Asia, Europe, and North America. A new study from the University of Ottawa found that in the course of a single human generation, the likelihood of a bee […]

The post Climate Change Pushing Bumblebees to Extinction appeared first on Geek.com.
