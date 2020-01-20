Global  

NASA confirms two Boeing Starliner issues would’ve led to spacecraft loss without intervention

TechCrunch Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NASA and Boeing are sharing more details about the issues that were encountered during the Boeing CST-100 Starliner crew spacecraft uncrewed demo mission in December, and their progress on investigating the causes and implementing fixes. In a new blog post, NASA lays out the three different specific issues that occurred, and notes that for two […]
Iowa voters: Health care, climate are top issues

Iowa Democrats came to the state's caucuses with two major issues dominating their thoughts: health care and climate change. As voters prepared to caucus, those...
USATODAY.com

Boeing’s Starliner space capsule had second software glitch during December test flight

NASA safety officials said Boeing's Starliner spacecraft suffered a second software problem, forcing Boeing officials to scramble and fix what could have caused...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ExtremeTech

