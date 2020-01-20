NASA confirms two Boeing Starliner issues would’ve led to spacecraft loss without intervention
Friday, 7 February 2020 () NASA and Boeing are sharing more details about the issues that were encountered during the Boeing CST-100 Starliner crew spacecraft uncrewed demo mission in December, and their progress on investigating the causes and implementing fixes. In a new blog post, NASA lays out the three different specific issues that occurred, and notes that for two […]
NASA safety officials said Boeing's Starliner spacecraft suffered a second software problem, forcing Boeing officials to scramble and fix what could have caused... Seattle Times Also reported by •ExtremeTech
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Give Me A Beat NASA confirms two Boeing Starliner issues would’ve led to spacecraft loss without intervention.
https://t.co/QVRJDUmQb8
via @GoogleNews1 hour ago