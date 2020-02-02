Real estate insiders say these are the 15 must-listen podcasts for practical advice, proptech insights, and incisive commentary about the industry

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· We asked a range of real estate insiders to give us recommendations for some of the best podcasts about proptech and the real estate industry at large.

· They came back with a list of 15 podcasts that they listen to to learn more about their craft, the tech in the space, and how to invest.

· Visit Business Insider's... · We asked a range of real estate insiders to give us recommendations for some of the best podcasts about proptech and the real estate industry at large.· They came back with a list of 15 podcasts that they listen to to learn more about their craft, the tech in the space, and how to invest.· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

