What do you think of the new Google Maps logo? [Poll]
Friday, 7 February 2020 () This week, to celebrate its 15-year anniversary, Google gave Maps a refresh with a new app design and a new logo. Immediately after its announcement, Google started rolling out the Maps icon to all platforms and response has been… well, a bit mixed. What do you think of the new Google Maps logo?
more…
The post What do you think of the new Google Maps logo? [Poll] appeared first on 9to5Google.
A man has demonstrated how easy (but expensive) it is to fool the world’s biggest navigation service. Simon Wickert, an artist from Germany, tried to perform... Fossbytes Also reported by •The Verge •USATODAY.com