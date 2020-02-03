How billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and provocative men in tech (TSLA)
Friday, 7 February 2020 () · Elon Musk has had a tumultuous yet successful life.
· He was bullied as a child but ultimately attended an Ivy League university, going on to become the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, and the founder of three more.
· He's also been married three times and has five sons, with another child potentially on the...
Elon Musk made a surprising Tesla hiring announcement. Just days after the tech entrepreneur shocked the internet with a self-produced, electronic dance song. Elon Musk returned to Twitter to announce..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:10Published
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers on Tuesday night about whether he should open a new Gigafactory in Texas.
· Musk gave followers two options... Business Insider Also reported by •Fossbytes •USATODAY.com