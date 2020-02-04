How to watch tonight’s Democratic debate online

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images



It’s been a wild week with the Iowa caucuses mess, the State of the Union, and impeachment, but we’re closing it out with the last Democratic debate ahead of the New Hampshire primary. On Friday, seven familiar faces will take the stage at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to make their cases to US voters for the eighth time.



**How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?**



ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR are all hosting tonight’s Democratic debate. Unlike other debates before it, Hulu subscribers will be able to stream tonight’s debate along with pre- and post-show coverage from ABC News. Apple News will provide live ABC News streams of the event through its app, too.



