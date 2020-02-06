Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Adorama is ending the week by kicking off an Apple sale focusing on previous-generation MacBook Pros, iMac, and more. There are a variety of configurations on sale, with the higher-end models yielding some of the biggest discounts. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup is up to *$650 off*, with the 15-inch i9 2.4GHz/32GB/2TB model in Space Gray leading the way at *$3,699 shipped*. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $4,349, this is the best offer we’ve seen to date on this top of the line model and one of the first discounts we’ve seen in months.



This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to score a mobile powerhouse, this machine is more than capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup. Continue reading for more highlights.



more…



The post Save up to $650 on prev-gen. MacBook Pros + deeper deals on other models, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

