Sony launches massive retro PS4 game sale from $2: Mega Man, Lion King, more

9to5Toys Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
We are now tracking loads of notable retro PS4 games on sale today. After launching an impressive Critics’ Choice event earlier this week on PSN, Sony is taking us into the weekend with a very notable “Remasters & Retro” game sale. With deals at up to *70% off*, this is a great time to load up your PS4 library with retro titles, iconic remasters, indie gems, and more. Highlights from today’s sale include Castlevania Requiem, the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Aladdin and The Lion King, classic DOOM games, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. All the details and our top picks can be found below. more…

The post Sony launches massive retro PS4 game sale from $2: Mega Man, Lion King, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
