Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac

How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac

9to5Mac Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
In a first, Apple News is presenting a presidential debate where the Democratic candidates will engage tonight, February 7th at St. Anselm College. Apple News is putting on the event as an official partner with ABC News and WMUR-TV. Follow along for how to watch the debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and more.

more…

The post How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry

Apple Sold More Watches in 2019 Than the Entire Swiss Watch Industry 00:55

 This is a first for Apple and for smart watches. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NH Voters Eager To Watch Democratic Debate [Video]NH Voters Eager To Watch Democratic Debate

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager spoke with voters about the debate in New Hampshire.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published

Thrill Me: Wayne Shuker [Video]Thrill Me: Wayne Shuker

FOX 47 had an unprecedented first look at the upcomiing production of Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story. We spoke with the main actors and directors and had a chance to see a few poignant scenes from..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to watch UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, more

UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes is set for the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, February 8th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch the fight on...
9to5Mac

Where to watch Apple TV+: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs, and more

The Apple TV app is Apple’s attempt to unify content from multiple channels and providers into a single experience with an Up Next queue of shows in progress,...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_TopTechNews

Top Tech News How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac https://t.co/N40MbupKow https://t.co/9xMpuDw2Xh 1 hour ago

AppleByteCrunch

Apple Byte Crunch How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac https://t.co/C0QrFrIMb9 https://t.co/pxTLnsSUhn 1 hour ago

magimou

マジックマウス How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac - 9to5Mac https://t.co/IZ9xehAllg 1 hour ago

MacHashNews

MacHash How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac https://t.co/jmKpbuYpmL $AAPL https://t.co/9BWfj5ROz3 2 hours ago

tech_cheers

Cheers for Tech Join 9 people right now at "How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac" #cheers… https://t.co/qYrr4vpOVL 2 hours ago

Micah_Not_Micha

💀 Stone Cold Steve Urkel 💀 How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac https://t.co/hXWOxrO5V6 via @michaelpotuck 2 hours ago

PMRjr

Paul Robertson RT @9to5mac: How to watch the first Apple News presidential debate on iPhone, iPad, Mac https://t.co/UksN8PLJJj by @michaelpotuck https://t… 2 hours ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 How to watch the first #Apple News presidential debate on... https://t.co/3DNJzxOf4V 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.