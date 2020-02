Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· A US appeals court said on Thursday that it won't reconsider a petition by net neutrality advocates asking the court to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules.

· Companies like Mozilla and states including New York, Illinois, and Virginia had asked for the court to reconsider a... · A US appeals court said on Thursday that it won't reconsider a petition by net neutrality advocates asking the court to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules.· Companies like Mozilla and states including New York, Illinois, and Virginia had asked for the court to reconsider a 👓 View full article