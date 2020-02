Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· You can find which version of Google Chrome you have by accessing the "About Google Chrome" menu.

· When you check for the current version of Google Chrome, you'll also be able to update the browser if you have any updates available.

· You can also set up automatic updates through this process, which can save you time... · You can find which version of Google Chrome you have by accessing the "About Google Chrome" menu.· When you check for the current version of Google Chrome, you'll also be able to update the browser if you have any updates available.· You can also set up automatic updates through this process, which can save you time 👓 View full article