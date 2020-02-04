Global  

Apple Store and office closures in China due to coronavirus to extend a few more days than first expected

9to5Mac Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
We learned earlier this morning via an email to Apple employees affected by the store and office closures due to coronavirus that the re-opening date of February 10 would likely be pushed back. Now Apple has shared more details that the new plan is to open most stores and offices late next week (via Bloomberg).

 In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9.

