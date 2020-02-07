The US Army wants its soldiers to be able to see enemies and other deadly threats through walls Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· The US Army is trying to figure out how to see through walls to identify threats and to map structures above and below ground.

· The service recently issued a request for information to help inform the development of a See Through the Wall (STTW) system.

· It would be "man-portable systems that give the soldier the ability... · The US Army is trying to figure out how to see through walls to identify threats and to map structures above and below ground.· The service recently issued a request for information to help inform the development of a See Through the Wall (STTW) system.· It would be "man-portable systems that give the soldier the ability 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this