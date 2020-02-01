9to5Rewards: iPhone 11 giveaway + Flash USB-C powerbank preorder deal
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
This month we’re giving away an iPhone 11 to one lucky 9to5Mac reader alongside the launch of Chargeasap’s new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank & Wireless Charger.
-Preorder the Flash by Chargeasap now for $139 (Reg $299)-
Head below to enter the giveaway:
