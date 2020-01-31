Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook's Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts (TWTR, FB)

Facebook's Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts (TWTR, FB)

Business Insider Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Facebook's Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts (TWTR, FB)· Facebook's Twitter account was briefly hijacked by the hacking collective OurMine on Friday afternoon.
· A back-and-forth tussle for control between the hacking collective and Facebook resulted in a series of rapidly posted-then-deleted tweets.
· OurMine has a history of hacking the social media accounts of high-profile...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Government should take into account failings over Begum

Government should take into account failings over Begum 00:47

 Friend of the Begum family Dal Babu argues that the government should take into account the failings that led to Shamima leaving the UK and give her citizenship back. The former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent says she is 'stateless' and a 'broken woman'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie's cute moment with younger bro at BAFTAs! [Video]Margot Robbie's cute moment with younger bro at BAFTAs!

Margot Robbie was up for two awards in the same category at The BAFTAs 2020 and decided to bring her little brother along for the ride! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:08Published

Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus [Video]Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has confirmed that two members of the same family have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newcastle, England. Report by Patelr. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook’s Twitter account hacked

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.
Hindu

The NFL account hijackers just compromised Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts

The NFL account hijackers just compromised Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accountsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Several of Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hijacked this evening, and the group taking credit is the...
The Verge Also reported by •engadgetBBC NewsJerusalem PostCTV NewsZee NewsMashableReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FunHouseRadioUS

FunHouseRadio.Org Facebook's Twitter Account Just Got Hijacked (For Like 2 Seconds) https://t.co/wiKaIi3wjy 7 minutes ago

Pegster99

Peggy RT @File411: I have so many questions... Facebook's Twitter account apparently hijacked by hacker group https://t.co/9fwe5TWML4 via @nbc… 54 minutes ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan RT @FarzalSays: The NFL account hijackers just compromised Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts https://t.co/FzxIJXHvvq Illustration b… 56 minutes ago

YMikell

Yvonne Mikell-Author Facebook's Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts https://t.co/X29LUfD4bx via @businessinsider 1 hour ago

Tidbit010

My Info RT @gcluley: Oh dear. Facebook has had its Twitter account hijacked by the OurMine gang. https://t.co/GPSnUpA9DO 2 hours ago

TriumphCISO

George Moraetes ℹ️ RT @gcluley: Facebook's Twitter account is hijacked by notorious OurMine hacking group https://t.co/ifkIVg7HL6 tip @Techmeme https://t.co/7… 2 hours ago

Cecalli_Helper

Cecalli Helper RT @techinfonics: OurMine is taking credit for the hacks Several of Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hijacked this evening,… 3 hours ago

techinfonics

techinfonics.com OurMine is taking credit for the hacks Several of Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hijacked this eve… https://t.co/tqQueVlYgF 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.