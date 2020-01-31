Facebook's Twitter account was hijacked by the same group that hacked a bunch of NFL accounts (TWTR, FB)

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Facebook's Twitter account was briefly hijacked by the hacking collective OurMine on Friday afternoon.

· A back-and-forth tussle for control between the hacking collective and Facebook resulted in a series of rapidly posted-then-deleted tweets.

· OurMine has a history of hacking the social media accounts of high-profile... · Facebook's Twitter account was briefly hijacked by the hacking collective OurMine on Friday afternoon.· A back-and-forth tussle for control between the hacking collective and Facebook resulted in a series of rapidly posted-then-deleted tweets.· OurMine has a history of hacking the social media accounts of high-profile 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend