Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Larry Nassar earned gymnasts' trust, then manipulated them [Video]Larry Nassar earned gymnasts' trust, then manipulated them

ESPN reporter Dan Murphy describes how doctor Larry Nassar became a safe haven for young women in the gymnastics world. Murphy explains how the sport&apos;s win-at-all-costs culture contributed to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published

Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn [Video]Trump’s original fixer was attack master Roy Cohn

Reporter and author Michael Rothfeld explains the beginning of Trump&apos;s friendship with mob lawyer Roy Cohn and how Trump has used Cohn&apos;s philosophy to take down his opponents...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook's official Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked

Well, this is awkward. It appears that Facebook and Messenger's official Twitter accounts has been hacked.  The accounts were briefly taken over by hacking...
Mashable

Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked

Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hackedIn addition to the tweet, OurMine posted its logo multiple times on both Facebook and Messenger’s Instagram accounts. ;
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.