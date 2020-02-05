Nvidia is no longer attending Mobile World Congress, citing coronavirus risk

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Photo by Stefan Etienne / The Verge



The world’s biggest mobile trade show just took another blow — graphics giant Nvidia, one of the conference’s sponsors, just announced it’s not sending employees to Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona due to the “public health risks around the



Nvidia's the fourth exhibitor to partially or fully drop out of MWC 2020, and the first US company to do so, following Ericsson, LG, and ZTE. But Nvidia was also a major sponsor of the conference, and had partnered with the GSMA conference organizing body to host an entire track of 10 sessions and roundtables around artificial intelligence. It also planned to welcome visitors to an "AI Edge Innovation Center" that...


