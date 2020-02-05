Nvidia is no longer attending Mobile World Congress, citing coronavirus risk
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Photo by Stefan Etienne / The Verge
The world’s biggest mobile trade show just took another blow — graphics giant Nvidia, one of the conference’s sponsors, just announced it’s not sending employees to Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona due to the “public health risks around the coronavirus” that have been putting off some other exhibitors and attendees too.
Nvidia’s the fourth exhibitor to partially or fully drop out of MWC 2020, and the first US company to do so, following Ericsson, LG, and ZTE. But Nvidia was also a major sponsor of the conference, and had partnered with the GSMA conference organizing body to host an entire track of 10 sessions and roundtables around artificial intelligence. It also planned to welcome visitors to an “AI Edge Innovation Center” that...
On Digital Trends Live today: The impact of Coronavirus is now hitting the box office and Mobile World Congress; Nvidia's cloud gaming service is now available to the masses; The Philips Hue smart lighting system can be taken over; Disney confirms new Marvel series but they aren't coming until...
A number of exhibitors have pulled out or scaled back their presence at Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus. Another fast approaching launch event is... 9to5Google Also reported by •engadget •The Verge