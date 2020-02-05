Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)

TIN-Facebook News Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trumps S (Tyler Sonnemak… https://t.co/xDzs3Wg7zP 9 minutes ago UnbFacts Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump’s State of the Uni… https://t.co/k3Abe7Cdtn 14 minutes ago Defender Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/XiWqLIikkt 15 minutes ago Winson Tang Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/guwaWWEXxH 24 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/uFFcso6prw 24 minutes ago plugilo Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/QW5GoidY2m 29 minutes ago Jim Carr Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/iPyokyUixa 30 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/k2T31O1KYp 36 minutes ago