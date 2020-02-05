Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () · Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff got into a heated exchange with a Facebook rep on Twitter over whether a video posted by President Donald Trump violated Facebook's manipulated content policy.
· On Thursday, Trump posted a video edited to show Pelosi repeatedly ripping up his State of the Union speech.
·...
The House on Thursday voted to table a Republican-led resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Mediaite
Video surfaced Wednesday appearing to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, testing the paper during President Trump's State of the Union address before she... FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TIN-Facebook News Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trumps S (Tyler Sonnemak… https://t.co/xDzs3Wg7zP 9 minutes ago
UnbFacts Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump’s State of the Uni… https://t.co/k3Abe7Cdtn 14 minutes ago
Defender Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/XiWqLIikkt 15 minutes ago
Winson Tang Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/guwaWWEXxH 24 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/uFFcso6prw 24 minutes ago
plugilo Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/QW5GoidY2m 29 minutes ago
Jim Carr Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/iPyokyUixa 30 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Uni… https://t.co/k2T31O1KYp 36 minutes ago