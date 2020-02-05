Global  

Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)

Business Insider Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and Facebook got into a Twitter spat over an edited video of Trump's State of the Union video: 'What planet are you living on?' (FB, TWTR)· Speaker Nancy Pelosi's deputy chief of staff got into a heated exchange with a Facebook rep on Twitter over whether a video posted by President Donald Trump violated Facebook's manipulated content policy.
· On Thursday, Trump posted a video edited to show Pelosi repeatedly ripping up his State of the Union speech.
·...
News video: Pelosi: I Tore Up A Manifesto Of Mistruths
News video: Pelosi: I Tore Up A Manifesto Of Mistruths

Pelosi: I Tore Up A Manifesto Of Mistruths 01:06

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) explains why she tore President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dem-controlled House votes to kill GOP resolution condemning Pelosi for ripping up Trump's speech

The House on Thursday voted to table a Republican-led resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for ripping up a copy of President Trump’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaite

Pelosi practiced? House speaker apparently pre-rips SOTU speech during Trump address

Video surfaced Wednesday appearing to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, testing the paper during President Trump's State of the Union address before she...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

