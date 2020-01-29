Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

Global  

Reuters India Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.
