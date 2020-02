Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The launch of the Motorola Razr was slightly overshadowed by a test showing the Android Foldable’s hinge not properly closing after just 27,000 folds. On Friday, the company countered that the robot conducting yesterday’s test was not representative of actual usage.



