It's game on for 'Mythic Quest': Apple TV+ comedy series set inside a video-game studio

Saturday, 8 February 2020
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," a new streaming comedy series on Apple TV+ debuts Feb. 7. Apple announced the show has been picked for a second season.
 Created by Rob McElhenney, the co-creator and co-star of the long-running FX comedy, "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is a comedy series for Apple TV + that takes place in the fictional studio that created the biggest MMORPG, "Mythic Quest." The story follows the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a comedy surprise you can’t miss

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is a comedy surprise you can’t missVideo games are a hard thing to love. The medium rarely translates well outside of its own little island — think of all the bad video game adaptations we’ve...
The Verge

Apple TV+ Gets First Comedy Series With Launch of 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is available on Apple TV+ as of today, and it is the service's first comedy sitcom series. Most shows thus far have been dramas...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •engadgetAppleInsider

