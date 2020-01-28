Inside the business of YouTube star Guava Juice, who has 14 million subscribers, and a toy line sold at Target and Walmart
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () · Roi Fabito, known as Guava Juice, has 14.9 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.
· Fabito started his YouTube career out of boredom in high school in 2006, and today he has grown the Guava Juice empire into a lucrative business.
· Fabito has worked with brands like Mattel, Mastercard, Nickelodeon, and Lego...
