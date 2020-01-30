These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its pearl necklaces from *$59* *shipped*. Our favorite from today’s sale is the 14K Gold and AAA Quality Pearl Necklace for* $89.25*, which is down from its regular rate of $120. This is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so this is a great chance to grab the special lady in your life a little something and get ahead of the shopping curve. Made from freshwater pearls and 14-karat gold, this necklace is sure to last a lifetime. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers. Shop the entire sale here.
more…
The post These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Ah yes, Valentine's Day! The day were you can show that special someone how much you care. The Valentine's reactions in this compilation are priceless. Whether it's a baby eating a rose, a little girl's reaction to all the gifts she received, or even a wedding proposal, we hope you enjoy this comp....
Films clashing at the box-office on Republic Day and festival weekends is hardly new. But now, two big-ticket projects have booked the Valentine's Day weekend a... Mid-Day Also reported by •9to5Toys •Business Wire •Daily Caller •Just Jared Jr
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Anith Gopal These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59 https://t.co/EHczd6NNfO https://t.co/7Tu23l7PUM 1 hour ago
9to5Toys These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine's Day from $59 https://t.co/f0z0AJYGss by @pcamp961 hour ago