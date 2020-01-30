Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59

These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59

9to5Toys Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its pearl necklaces from *$59* *shipped*. Our favorite from today’s sale is the 14K Gold and AAA Quality Pearl Necklace for* $89.25*, which is down from its regular rate of $120. This is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so this is a great chance to grab the special lady in your life a little something and get ahead of the shopping curve. Made from freshwater pearls and 14-karat gold, this necklace is sure to last a lifetime. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers. Shop the entire sale here.

more…

The post These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos - Published < > Embed
News video: Valentine's Day Humor

Valentine's Day Humor 03:06

 Ah yes, Valentine's Day! The day were you can show that special someone how much you care. The Valentine's reactions in this compilation are priceless. Whether it's a baby eating a rose, a little girl's reaction to all the gifts she received, or even a wedding proposal, we hope you enjoy this comp....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kraft mac and cheese releases Valentine's Day inspired Ad [Video]Kraft mac and cheese releases Valentine's Day inspired Ad

Kraft mac and cheese is all about the parents this valentine’s day

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:44Published

Limor Suss - Valentine's Day [Video]Limor Suss - Valentine's Day

Limor Suss is a lifestyle expert bringing you the best products and ideas to make Valentine's Day great! Visit LimorLoves.com or follow @LimorSuss

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

COACH Valentine’s Day Guide updates your handbags, wallets, more from $45

Valentine’s Day gift guides are live from an array of top brands including Nordstrom, Lululemon, Kate Spade, Le Creuset, and many more. Now COACH is debuting...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Daily Caller

Box-office war over Valentine's Day 2021 begun already

Box-office war over Valentine's Day 2021 begun alreadyFilms clashing at the box-office on Republic Day and festival weekends is hardly new. But now, two big-ticket projects have booked the Valentine's Day weekend a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •9to5ToysBusiness WireDaily CallerJust Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59 https://t.co/EHczd6NNfO https://t.co/7Tu23l7PUM 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine's Day from $59 https://t.co/f0z0AJYGss by @pcamp96 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.