Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.

Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.

Business Insider Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.· Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon and a slew of partner departures. 
· The Wall Street bank has been moving away from high-risk businesses like trading and is making pushes into more stable areas like consumer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public [Video]Goldman Sachs to Require Board Diversity for Companies That Want to Go Public

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that starting July 1 that the financial firm will not be aiding firms that wish to go public if they lack at least one diverse board candidate with a focus on..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:56Published

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOLDMAN SACHS: These 15 stocks offer cash returns at more than double the market average — and they're available at a discount

GOLDMAN SACHS: These 15 stocks offer cash returns at more than double the market average — and they're available at a discount· David Kostin, the chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, says he's brought together a group of S&P 500 stocks that return double the average company in...
Business Insider

H2O.ai CEO and Founder Sri Ambati to Participate at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020

H2O.ai CEO and Founder Sri Ambati to Participate at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that Sri...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.