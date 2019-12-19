Goldman Sachs is going through a huge transformation under CEO David Solomon. Here's everything you need to know.

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon and a slew of partner departures.

· The Wall Street bank has been moving away from high-risk businesses like trading and is making pushes into more stable areas like consumer... · Goldman Sachs has been going through some high-profile changes. The storied investment bank is seeing leadership shakeups under CEO David Solomon and a slew of partner departures.· The Wall Street bank has been moving away from high-risk businesses like trading and is making pushes into more stable areas like consumer 👓 View full article

