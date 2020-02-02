Global  

This week’s top stories: Google Maps ‘hack,’ ‘Pigweed’ OS, Razr folding bot, more

9to5Google Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories:* an artist “hacks” Google Maps with no less than 99 cell phones to create fake traffic jams, Google files a trademark for a new operating system called “Pigweed,” a robot folds and unfolds the Motorola Razr to its inevitable demise, and more.

The post This week’s top stories: Google Maps ‘hack,’ ‘Pigweed’ OS, Razr folding bot, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
 Keep this in mind next time you're running late.

