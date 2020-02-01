Global  

Chargeasap Flash Charger for $149 preorder special (+ iPhone 11 Giveaway)

9to5Mac Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 as a preorder special.

Head below for a closer look:

