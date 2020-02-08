Review: HomeKit support makes the abode iota alarm system the best option for Apple users

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

When I was in my early 20s, I worked for an independent telephone company in Ringgold, GA. One of the projects I worked on was building a home and business security product. I ended up working with customers in a sales role after we got the product up and running. I say all that to make that point that I am somewhat of a veteran in the home security industry. I’ve sold hundreds of thousands of dollars of Honeywell alarm systems. I know which systems can be easily monitored by other companies. I know the benefits of wired vs. wireless systems as well. In my current home, the builder had a DSC system installed by a local alarm company that I’ve been using since we moved in back in 2013. Over the years, I’ve upgraded my home to include many smart home aspects. Still, the security system is something I hadn’t touched until I read about the abode system with HomeKit integration. Is abode the best home security system for Apple users? Let’s dig into it my review of the abode iota alarm system. more…



