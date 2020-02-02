This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () *In this week’s top stories: *Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.4, iPhone 12 size rumors, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
The new Apple TV+ series, "Little America," tells many compelling stories. The executive producers of the anthology series explain why it was so important to put a spotlight on stories many Americans haven't seen before. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches...