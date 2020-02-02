Global  

This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more

9to5Mac Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories: *Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.4, iPhone 12 size rumors, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
This week's top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more
