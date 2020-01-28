China denies delaying Foxconn’s plans to resume iPhone production over coronavirus concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources Apple Reconsiders Plans to Increase iPhone Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:16Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Foxconn to quarantine iPhone workers for 14 days in response to coronavirus Foxconn has announced plans to quarantine iPhone workers when they return to work on February 10, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The...

9to5Mac 5 days ago



The Wuhan coronavirus threatens to cut China's smartphone sales in half and may spell trouble for Apple's iPhone production, analysts say (AAPL) · Smartphone shipments in China could decrease by between 40% and 50% between Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 because of the coronavirus, according to market research firm...

Business Insider 6 hours ago



