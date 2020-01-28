Global  

China denies delaying Foxconn’s plans to resume iPhone production over coronavirus concerns

9to5Mac Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Local Chinese authorities are refuting a report from yesterday, which said that they had told Foxconn it that could not open its iPhone production factories on February 10 like previously scheduled. Reuters reports today that Shenzhen authorities are still conducting checks and have yet to make a final decision.

