Auto Expo 2020: Maruti To Launch Maruti Jimny In India

Monday, 10 February 2020
Maruti showcased much-awaited Maruti Jimny at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The automaker hopes to dominate the market for the segment with the launch of Maruti Jimny in India. Maruti Jimny is a three-door 4×4 mini SUV from Maruti Suzuki. The car received humongous fame after it was crowned World Urban Car Of The Year […]

The post Auto Expo 2020: Maruti To Launch Maruti Jimny In India appeared first on Fossbytes.
Auto Expo live: Maruti unveils concept Futuro-E

15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 starts today, and several car makers will take centre stage at the marquee event to showcase their products and concepts. Stay...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FossbytesHindu

Maruti S-Presso CNG BS6 Price Will Be Revealed At Auto Expo 2020

Maruti is likely to announce the price and details of the much-awaited Maruti S-Presso CNG BS6 version in the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The CNG version of...
Fossbytes Also reported by •IndiaTimes

