Jeff Bezos was roasted during the Oscars opening monologue, with Chris Rock saying he is 'so rich' that even a divorce settlement couldn't put a dent in his net worth

Business Insider Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos was roasted during the Oscars opening monologue, with Chris Rock saying he is 'so rich' that even a divorce settlement couldn't put a dent in his net worth· Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was the target of some jokes at the Oscars on Sunday night. 

· Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock playfully called out Bezos' enormous wealth and his recent divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. 
· "Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world," Rock...
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter

Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke Oscars went hostless because of Twitter 00:58

 In the absence of a host, Chris Rock and Steve Martin kicked off the 2020 Academy Awards with a hilarious opening monologue.

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock? [Video]Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings. Amazon shares saw a huge spike last week. The company reported triumphant 2019 earnings report. This isn't the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says [Video]The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World’s Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says. Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Rock and Steve Martin jab at Jeff Bezos in Oscars intro

The Oscars have no host in 2020, a point ruminated on by comedians actors Steve Martin and Chris Rock during the opening intro of the 92nd Academy Awards.
SFGate Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependentMediaite

Jeff Bezos Gets Totally Roasted for Being So Rich at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon CEO billionaire, was totally roasted by Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...
Just Jared


